Bopanna, Dabrowski advance in French Open mixed doubles

Paris, June 1 (IANS) India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski had a rollicking start to their French Open mixed doubles campaign by outclassing the Australian pair of Jessica Moore and Matt Reid 6-0, 6-1 in straight sets here on Thursday.

The Indo-Canadian combo sent down as many as five aces and converted five break points out of the seven chances that came their way to finish off the match that lasted just 39 minutes.

The seeded seventh duo will next face New Zealand's Artem Sitak and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

--IANS

