Bopanna-Cuevas crash out of China Open

Beijing [China], Oct 5 (ANI): Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Argentine partner Pablo Cuevas suffered a huge blow as they got knocked out of the China Open after going down in the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event on Thursday.

The Indo-Argentine duo failed to replicate their good performance in the opening round and slump to a narrow 5-7, 6-7 (6-8) defeat to Australia's John Peers and Finland's Henri Kontinen in a thrilling last-eight clash.

Earlier, Bopanna and Cuevas had eased past the Chinese team of Mao-Xin Gong and Ze Zhang 6-0, 6-4 to storm into the last-eight.

Last month, the pair's campaign in the men's doubles event at the US Open had ended with a 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of Italian duo of Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli in the second round. (ANI)