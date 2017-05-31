Bopanna advances at French Open

Paris, May 31 (IANS) Indian star Rohan Bopanna and his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas registered a straight sets win to enter the second round of the men's doubles competition at the French Open tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

The ninth seeded Indo-Uruguayan combination needed just 53 minutes to thrash the French pair of Mathias Bourgue and Paul-Henri Mathieu 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.

It was a disappointing day for Sania Mirza however, as the Hyderabad girl and her partner Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan crashed out in the first round of the women's doubles event.

The fourth seeds went down 6-7(5), 6-1, 2-6 to Daria Gavrilova of Australia and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

Sania will next be seen in the mixed doubles event alongside Ivan Dodig of Croatia. The second seeded pair had finished runners-up last year.

--IANS

ajb/bg