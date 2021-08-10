Boosting Vaccine Availability: Govt Gives Approval To Bharat Biotech's Gujarat Plant To Produce Covaxin

In a bid to boost the vaccine manufacturing capability in the country, the government on Tuesday (10 August) gave approval to Bharat Biotech's Ankleshwar-based manufacturing plant to produce COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, reports Zee Business.

The development was made public by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya through his official Twitter handle.

"Govt of India approves vaccine manufacturing facility for production of @BharatBiotech's #Covaxin in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Following PM @NarendraModiji's vision of #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, this will increase vaccine availability & accelerate the world’s largest vaccine drive," Mandaviya tweeted.

He added that the said move will increase the vaccine availability and accelerate the world’s largest vaccine drive.

Covaxin, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Earlier in May this year, Bharat Biotech had announced plans to produce an additional 200 million doses of Covaxin at its subsidiary's Ankleshwar-based facility. It had announced that it would utilise the manufacturing plant of its wholly-owned unit - Chiron Behring, to add another 200 million doses of Covaxin.

