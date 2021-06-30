'Boosting Adoption': NHAI Planning To Set Up EV Charging Stations Along National Highways

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is considering to set up a number of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along the national highways in the country.

The agency has zeroed upon over 650 properties spanning across 22 states that comprises of a combined area of more than 3000 hectares to refurbish the highways infrastructure in India. In fact, 94 of these sites fall by the side of the forthcoming mega Mumbai-Delhi Expressway itself.

The NHAI will be collaborating with the private sector to embark upon this initiative that aims to augment the EV framework throughout the length and breadth of the country.

For starters, the authority has called for bids for 138 of the aforementioned 650 sites and the move has already attracted significant traction from private entities.

The NHAI is expediting this program to address apprehensions of EV owners regarding their battery-powered cars’ efficiency for long-distance journeys.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways had proclaimed earlier this year that India will become the biggest manufacturing hub of EVs in the world, Hindustan Times reports.

By the end of 2030, the government is targeting to expand the footprint of electric vehicles to 30 per cent of private vehicles, 70 per cent of all commercial cars along 40 per cent of buses and 80 per cent of two-wheelers and three-wheelers.