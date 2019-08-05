Books are our intellectual, cultural capital and are parts of our intangible heritage: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for strengthening library movement from universities to villages, which should become the people's movement like Swachh Bharat and Beti Bachao, Beti Padao programmes. "Libraries were temples of knowledge. For centuries India was once known as 'Vishwaguru' and our ancient universities were treasure houses of knowledge. People from across the globe used to come to India to learn and enrich their knowledge," Naidu said while inaugurating the centenary celebrations of the Patna University Library. Naidu said that books were greatest sources of transmission of culture. "Books are our intellectual and cultural capital. They are parts of our intangible heritage," he added. The Vice President said that the habit of reading should be inculcated among students from a young age. Naidu also advised the students to shun sedentary lifestyle and junk food. Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi, and Vice Chancellor of Patna University Prof Rash Bihari Prasad Singh among others were present on the occasion.