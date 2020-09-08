Books, bans, Bloomsbury and bloopers: Why withdrawing Delhi Riots 2020 is problematic

Enough ink has been spilled on Bloomsbury's decision to withdraw publication of the book, Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story, and the ensuing controversy. Bloomsbury decided to withdraw the because of their 'deep sense of responsibility towards society'. This, after having contracted the authors to write the book, reviewing and approving the draft and later the final draft, editing it, proof-checking it, getting a legal team to review and approve the contents of the book, designing the cover, typesetting it, sending it for the initial print run, and sharing the final draft of the book with the authors.

People have inferred from tweets that this was done at the behest of an author and that pressure was brought to bear on Bloomsbury India by its UK office.

How the round peg defence of free speech will be squared with the square hole of censorship and bowing down to an unaccountable, secret cabal is a topic that will be debated in the time to come. Leaving that debate for another time, let's look at a few other issues here.

First, and this is bound to be controversial with people, but the fact is that among the major publishers in India, Bloomsbury India had been more liberal, in a manner of speaking, in providing space to non-Left voices. Bloomsbury's parent company in the UK perhaps saw the Delhi Riots book as the final straw and decided to put its foot down. Perhaps the Left-liberal group that sees itself as the sole arbiter of what is free speech and what should be proscribed feared this book more than others. In any case, Bloomsbury India's catalogue and a determination of its ideological composition is, of course, somewhat subjective, because even with exhaustive data on each publisher's catalogue, segmenting an author and any book into the definitive categories of right-wing or left-wing is, at the end of the day, an exercise filled with subjectivity. More on this later.

Second, several authors, who had books in different stages of publication with Bloomsbury, announced they were withdrawing their book in protest against the Bloomsbury's decision. In the long run we are all dead, as John Maynard Keynes famously wrote in 1923. In the short and medium term, however, it is equally undeniable that this also leaves the nascent and fragile right-wing literary ecosystem that much worse off. While it is uncontestable that authors be rightly outraged by a publisher's surrender to the voices of intolerance from the Left, withdrawing publication of a book already well advanced in the publishing process was perhaps inadvisable. Publishing with established houses and with small, independent publishers should not be an either-or, nor should it be viewed in zero-sum terms.

Third, the solution to censorship from the Left lies not in abandoning that space, but in fighting for the right to have one's voice heard. It is an unequal battle everywhere in the world today. The Left-liberal ecosystem has spent decades in entrenching itself and shunting voices from the right out of the public space. This victory of censorship has not been overnight. In 1969, 'about one in four professors were at least moderately conservative, according to survey data collected by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education.' According to one study in 2009, the percentage of conservative academics in the field of History had dropped to seven percent, in Literature to three percent, and in Sociology it was down to eight percent.

No one is going to argue that this is entirely because of self-selection. A subtle and overt drive to eliminate diversity of opinion " especially dissenting opinion " from the public space has been ongoing for the last several decades. One particularly chilling manifestation in recent times, reminiscent of the acts of totalitarian regimes, goes by the name 'Cancel culture'.

Coming back to the first point, is Bloomsbury a publisher that is less, or more, biased against right-wing authors? A somewhat unscientific method of using Amazon India's search feature to look at books published since 2018 by some of the major publishers threw up some interesting results.

Some of the notable books by >Penguin by Left-leaning authors are: 'The Doctor and the Saint', by Arundhati Roy (Apr 2019), 'The Young and the Restless' by Gurmehar Kaur (May 2019), 'Fearless Freedom' by Kavita Krishnan (Feb 2020), 'Azaadi', by Arundhati Roy (Sep 2020), 'Why I Am a Liberal', by Sagarika Ghose, and '2019: How Modi Won India', by Rajdeep Sardesai (Nov 2019). On the other side of the ideological spectrum, there is 'The Man Who Saved India' by Hindol Sengupta (Aug 2018) and 'Exam Warriors', by Narendra Modi (Feb 2018). 'Being Hindu' by Hindol Sengupta, and 'The Ocean of Churn' by Sanjeev Sanyal were published in 2015 and 2016, respectively. A decidedly Left bias, one may presume.

Story continues