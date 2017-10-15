Book on Kalam's inspirational words released

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) An illustrative book containing inspiring words of Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was released online on Sunday by Indian women cricket team captain Mithali Raj on the 86th birth anniversary of the former President.

Titled "Dreamnation: Uniting a Country with Handwritten Dreams", the book includes a collection of 200-plus handcrafted and handwritten postcards from across India and takes readers through the dreams, hopes, and aspirations of a nation as envisioned by Dr Kalam.

Co-authored by Saji Mathew and Jubie John and published by Bloomsbury in collaboration with NGO LetterFarms, the book was released on social media site Twitter.

"The book brings together dreams of people from very diverse backgrounds -- cutting across age, caste, religion and cultures -- and including dreams by children from challenging background as well as fellow citizens from the transgender community," Jubie John, who is also co-founder of LetterFarms, said in a statement.

"The book aims to unite a country of immense diversity through (handwritten) dreams, enabling to create a new-gen dreamers, goal-chasers and achievers," LetterFarms founder Saji Mathew said.

--IANS

som/tsb/dg