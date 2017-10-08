Book celebrating 70 years of India-Brazil ties released

Brasilia, Oct 8 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Brasilia held the launch of 'India-Brazil Diplomatic Relations (1948 - 2017)', a book that celebrates 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, at an event attended by Brazilian diplomats, the Indian community and media.

The bi-lingual publication presents a coherent analysis of the evolution of the relationship in a bilateral and multilateral context, said the Indian Embassy in a press release.

The book has a foreword by Sunil Lal, Ambassador of India to Brazil. The contributors to the book include Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs and former Ambassador of India to Brazil, Tovar da Silva Nunes, Ambassador of Brazil to India, B.S. Prakash, former Ambassador of India to Brazil, Abhilasha Joshi, former Consul General of India in São Paulo, and Krishna Mendes Monteiro, Secretary, Trade Section in Embassy of Brazil in New Delhi.

The book delves into the historical, political, cultural and commercial aspects of the relationship, presenting a panoramic view of the partnership to the readers.

