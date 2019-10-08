"Bonjor Paris": Rajnath Singh arrives in France to receive first Rafale Jet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed in France today for a three-day visit, during which he will receive the first of the 36 long-awaited Rafale fighter jets on behalf of the Indian Air Force. He will undertake a sortie in the aircraft and hold discussions with the country's top leadership during his time in the European country. The handover will happen at a time when India is celebrating Dussehra, a festival signifying the victory of good over evil, as well as the 87th Indian Air Force Day.