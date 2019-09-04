Boney Kapoor gets emotional as he unveils wax statue of Sridevi

The late screen-legend and the first lady superstar of Bollywood Sridevi has been immortalised as a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Recently, on her birth anniversary, Madame Tussauds, Singapore had announced the wax statue of the late legendary actress in her honour and the same was unveiled today by Producer Boney Kapoor along with daughters, actress Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi. She has been immortalised in her 'Hawa Hawai' avatar from 'Mr India'. The actress donned a gold-colored costume for the now-iconic song, one of her most fashionable avatars.