Boney Kapoor Gets Emotional as Sridevi honoured with National Film Award

Sridevi's husband and producer Boney Kapoor says the late actress gave her best to all the films that she did in her career and it is unfortunate that she is getting her first National Film Award after her death. Boney on Thursday was here with his two daughters Jahnvi and Khushi to receive the Best Actress posthumous honour the 65th National Film Awards ceremony. Sridevi's powerful role as vengeful mother in the Hindi film "Mom" fetched her the honour. Boney also expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the jury, which was led by Sridevi's "Mr. India" director Shekhar Kapur.