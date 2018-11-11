Boney Kapoor celebrates 63rd birthday with family

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Producer Boney Kapoor was surrounded by his family members as he brought in his 63rd birthday on Sunday.

"Happy birthday big brother," Boney's younger brother Sanjay posted on Instagram along with a family picture, which included the former's children Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi.

Arjun, who is Boney's son from his first wife Mona, posted an emotional message with the same photograph.

"You made a film called 'Mr. India'. The film had a very relevant line 'Zindagi ki yahi reet hai haar ke baad hi jeet hai'. After the bad, comes the good. Dad, happy birthday. Have a lifetime full of happiness -- from your family, your three kids and Khushi, the legend and your favourite child," Arjun wrote.

This is Boney's first birthday since his wife, iconic actress Sridevi, died earlier this year in Dubai much to the shock of the family, the film fraternity and her millions of fans.

Boney has produced films like "Woh Saat Din", "Loafer", "Pukar", "No Entry", "Wanted", "Tevar" and "Mom".

--IANS

