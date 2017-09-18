Bond eyeing head coach role in IPL

Auckland, Sep 18 (IANS) Former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond has now set his eyes on the position of head coach of an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

Bond, the current Mumbai Indians bowling coach, is currently on a short-term contract as New Zealand A coach for the tour of India, where they will play two four-day games and five one-day matches, according to an espncricinfo report.

"I've got my sights on a head coaching role, but it's how it all lines up with everything else in your life," the former pacer was quoted as saying by the Dominion Post.

"I've got great opportunities with Brisbane and the IPL and I really enjoy them. I'd love to be involved with the IPL (as a head coach)," he added.

Bond, however remained non-committal on rumours of his filling up the England bowling coach's position on a short-term basis which fell vacant since Ottis Gibson's exit. Gibson resigned as England's bowling coach at the end of the home summer to become South Africa's head coach.

"My kids are at an age where I want to be around and not miss too much," he said. "Every opportunity you've got to look at and weigh up what's best for the important people around you.

"I love the New Zealand cricket team and would like to have another period of involvement. I'm just not quite sure when that's going to be," said Bond, who previously served as bowling coach of the Kiwi men's and women's teams.

Bond, who has 87 wickets from his 18 Tests, also has a running contract as bowling coach of Brisbane Heat in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL).

