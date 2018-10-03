Bombay’s Sion Koliwada Colony Thrives On Partition Stories And Punjabi Food

There’s more than a family recipe behind their tandoori chicken.

It was the summer of 1945. As the country burgeoned with political movements and struggled for freedom from the Raj, a young Sikh boy wished for his own kind of independence. 14-year-old Gurunam Singh lived on the fringes of Sialkot in Punjab (now Pakistan). The rebellious son of an affluent farmer, Gurunam decided to run away one day after an incident with his father. “Mere baap ne mujhe ghumake laafa maara,” (My father thrashed me for some mischief) he recalls. After telling his mother he was going to stay with a relative, he arrived in Amritsar on a train.

“I had a hunch the country was going through something huge…something that was going to affect all its people.” Dressed in a crisp white kurta pyjama, Gurunam is glad he came this side easily. His parents didn’t have as smooth a journey. They left their neighbours, their house, their friends, pretty much their entire life and came to India with nothing but a handful of clothes and jewellery to start a new life - witnessing loots, gunshots and murders on the way. Partition had some horror stories and they thanked Waheguru that their son did not have to go through it.

The food here rivals that of a typical dhaba in Punjab. Image Source: lbb.in

“Amritsar and parts of Punjab were getting crowded so we came to Bombay looking for space and primarily work.” I chat with Gurunam in his nephew’s tiny tailoring shop at Sion Koliwada’s Punjabi Colony – a space that itself witnessed the trials of the partition to later become the home for many Sikh Pakistani refugees. Looking out of the window I spot many Sikhs walking into Bombay’s revered Gurudwara, Sri Damsesh Darbar, glistening under the scorching afternoon sun. The lanes surrounding it are full of typical chawls, colourful yet dilapidated. There are shops, restaurants and dhabas selling authentic Punjabi food which was my primary motivation to visit this erstwhile colony. What I got as a bonus were hundreds of colourful stories.

The ‘langar’ at the darbar is available 24 hours. Image Source: www.news18.com

My eyes first fell upon the Hazara Bar and Restaurant that is perhaps the earliest eatery in the area. Starting off as a small stall, it is now an upscale AC hall known for its delicious makke di roti, sarson da saag and melt on the bone tandoori chicken. The legacy of the restaurant is infact representative of the Mona Sikh refugees - the Hindu Punjabis who came to Mumbai from the Hazara area of Pakistan and reside in the colony. Rivalling its popularity is Mini Punjab (not to be confused with the one in Bandra Khar), welcoming its customers with a display of juicy kebabs.

