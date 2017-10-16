Bombay To Barcelona And Back

A café for the street children of Mumbai.

Although the rain had turned the streets into muck filled pathways and the morning into a gloomy one, it failed to dampen my enthusiasm. After waiting three months I was finally on my way to meet Amin Sheikh - a man perhaps not known to the world but one we could learn much from. A man who single handedly started a café in Mumbai, open to all but free for street children. Welcome to Bombay to Barcelona.

When I reached the café in Marol at 9:30am, I was welcomed with smiles and the warmth that was similar to the chai I consumed through the day. A few hours here, it became clear to me that inspite of the fact that employees here worked together like a family, attention to detail and precision were not something that could be compromised. I felt that perhaps the best way for me to get to know this man and his story would be to get into the skin of the café. I offered to help around and was given small responsibilities like serving water, and later (when it got crowded) taking orders. It was in-between customers that I got to chat with Amin and learn all about his life.

Amin - the beginning and the end

Amin Sheikh was only five when he ran away from home, from the turmoil and his abusive step- father. He was 8 and life on the streets was not easy. He resorted to begging, stealing, collecting garbage, polishing shoes and even singing on Mumbai’s local trains. He was also subjected to sexual abuse and rape until Sister Seraphine found him at Dadar station and gave him a new life under the care of an organization called Snehasadan - `a home for the homeless’ as he calls it in his book.

It was here that Amin’s life returned to normalcy. He struggled with studies until opportunity landed on his doorstep in the form of a job with the well-known art director and the mind behind the ‘Amul Girl’ ad Eustace Fernandes. Amin spent years at Fernandes’ home as his right hand.

The book that started it

Fernandes used to visit Barcelona regularly. The stories he came back with struck a chord with Amin. The Christmas that changed it all was the one when Fernandes asked Amin what he wanted as a present. He describes the feeling in his stomach when he said the words, “I want to go to Barcelona with you” as inexplicable. He says, “I knew who I was and what I was asking for was beyond my means.”

