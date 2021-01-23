Bombay HC Refuses to Interfere in Ex-BARC CEO’s Transfer to Jail

Bombay High Court on 22 January refused to intervene in the matter or grant relief to former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO, Partho Dasgupta, while he was being shifted from JJ hospital to Taloja Central Prison.

Dasgupta is an accused in the TRP scam, recently in the news again after WhatsApp chats between him and Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami became public. The former BARC CEO’s lawyers had moved court asking for him to be shifted to a private hospital owing to his health or be granted interim bail for two weeks, Livelaw reported.

Also Read: ‘People Will be Elated’, ‘We Won This Attack’: Arnab’s ‘Chats’ Out

They argued that Dasgupta was being discharged despite being unfit.

The judge however refused to intervene after an assurance from public prosecutor Deepak Thakare, who told court that all protocols were followed. Thakare also told court that if needed the medical officer at Taloja jail would send Dasgupta back to hospital.

The court disposed of his bail plea for hearing on 25 January.

Dasgupta has been accused of conniving with Republic TV officials to manipulate TRP ratings.

Also Read: Why’s Govt Silent on Arnab’s Leaked Chats? Nation Wants to Know

. Read more on India by The Quint.Bombay HC Refuses to Interfere in Ex-BARC CEO’s Transfer to JailRecently Vaccinated Gurgaon Health Worker Dies, Autopsy Awaited . Read more on India by The Quint.