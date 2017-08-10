Bomb, threat letter recovered from Akal Takht Express in UP

Lucknow, Aug 10 (IANS) A low-intensity explosive device and a letter vowing revenge for LeT millitant Abu Dujana's death was found on board the Akal Takht Express in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi town early on Thursday, police said.

The bomb with wires wrapped around it, was discovered by a passenger of the B-3 AC coach inside a toilet of the express train which was going from Kolkata to Jammu Tawi.

The passengers raised an alarm at around 1.30 a.m. after which the guard of the train stopped it at the Akbarganj railway station.

Police teams were rushed to check the entire train and a bomb disposal squad diffused the bomb and took it away.

The security forces in the district and the state are more concerned about the hand-written threat note which said India would have to pay the price of the "martyrdom of Abu Dujana".

Dujana is a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist who was gunned down by security forces in Kashmir on August 1. "Dujana ki shahadat ka badla ab Hindustan ko chukana padega" the note with the bomb read.

Amethi's Additional Superintendent of Police Balram Chari Dubey told IANS that the bomb disposal squad was trying to ascertain the exact nature of the explosive.

He told IANS over phone that the entire train was checked for over five hours and only then was it allowed to proceed on its onward journey at around 7.30 a.m.

Senior Home Department officials said an alert has been sounded across the state and security has been upgraded.

--IANS

