Bomb diffused: Big Pulwama like terror attack averted in Valley

New Delhi, May 28: A major Pulwama like terror attack has been averted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces recovered an IED from a Santro car. The same has been diffused by the bomb disposal squad of the army and police at Avindgund, Rajpora in south Kashmir.

After searching the vehicle, a joint team of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Pulwama police recovered the IED.

All set for the kill, why Army's hit-list has most terrorists from the Hizbul Mujahideen

The action was taken based on concrete intelligence that was provided four days back. The IGP of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that a major incident of a vehicle-borne IED blast has been averted by the timely input and action by the Pulwama polices CRPF and Army.

The vehicle bore the number JK08, B1426. This is reportedly the number of a scooter, sources tell OneIndia.

On being intercepted the terrorist present in the car managed to give the slip. Meanwhile, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the spot.

It may be recalled that last week, the police was attacked by terrorists in Pulwama. Two jawans were injured in the attack. The terrorists had opened fire when the security personnel were patrolling the area.

