Boman Irani to launch his production house

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani has invited "Birdman" screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris to India to launch his production house on Thursday.

After making a mark in Bollywood with his acting skills, Boman is all set to step into production.

"We are the ever-evolving industry and there is a lot that is changing in the cinema as we speak. I just want to make sure that the foundation on which this industry is built gets stronger every day," Boman said in a statement.

"By inviting celebrated writer Alexander Dinelaris to launch my production house and making him share his experience with us is just a first step towards the big aim," he added.

Instead of the usual gala party that takes place after any launch event, Boman has opted for a very special way to celebrate the new start. He has arranged for a day long workshop with Dinelaris. He has invited writers, directors and students from filmmaking schools to be a part of the workshop.

