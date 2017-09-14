Bollywood stars sashayed down the ramp showcasing the rich handloom outfits of Manipur

Over the years, the weavers in northeast India have played a crucial role in upgrading the socio economic status of the region with their contribution in the field of arts and crafts being immense. The handloom and textiles of the region are rich, but in today's world, due to the influence of the fashion industry, the industry is losing its sheen. However, in an endeavor to revive the indigenous handloom culture of the state and to promote trendy traditional outfits, fashion designer Robert Naorem recently organized a mega fashion parade titled 'Ningthem Charei' in the state capital Imphal.