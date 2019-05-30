Bollywood personalities all set to attend PM Modi's oath ceremony

Several stars from Bollywood fraternity will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term in the national capital today. Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed delight over being a part of such historic event. He said, "It feels good to be a part of a historic event. Development was the focus for Lok Sabha elections. As citizens of the country, it is time for us to also make our contribution to the country." Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said, "My all the best wishes are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our nation has high hopes with him, he wants to make a 5 trillion economy and if it becomes 10 trillion economy then our nation will be a developed nation. We want him to achieve all the goals he has set." Film director Rakeysh Mehra who is also going at the PM Modi oath taking ceremony said, "It's a very important day for India and the people of the country. I am extremely fortunate to be a part of this ceremony. We should not have false expectation from anybody or ourselves. We should keep doing our job putting right foot forward."