Bollywood pays tribute to 26/11 victims

Bollywood today remembered the victims of the deadly terror attacks that shook Mumbai on Nov 26, 2008. On the tenth anniversary of the attacks, the makers of film 'Uri' - which stars 'Raazi' actor Vicky Kaushal - paid tribute by collaborating with over 300 radio channels in India. "Makers of #Uri pay a #UriRadioTribute to victims of the deadly terror attacks... Around 300 radio stations observe silence at 10.12 am... #MumbaiTerrorAttack #2611Attack #Remembering2611," tweeted film critic Taran Adarsh. On a related note, 'Uri' - slated to release on January 11, 2019 - is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in 2016. Apart from the film's team, actors including Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan also paid tribute to the 26/11 victims. The 'Kalank' star took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message which read, "Will never forget 26/11. We have only grown stronger mumbaikar jaihind." In his Instagram story, he remembered the heroes of 26/11. The 'Manmarziyaan' star, on the other hand, tweeted, "Never forget! 26/11." India's financial capital came to a standstill on this very day a decade ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city. Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel over a span of four days, killing 166 people and injuring over 300.