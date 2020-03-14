Bollywood is facing huge loss due to coronavirus: Bappi Lahiri

Veteran musician Bappi Lahiri said that Bollywood is facing huge loss due to coronavirus, his four movies are ready for release but he can't do anything but wait. "People should not hide it and avoid the handshakes," musician Bappi Lahiri further said. The musician also urged people to take precautions suggested by the doctors. Due to the pandemic, many state governments closed the cinema halls and several movie releases are postponed. Meanwhile, India has reported 2 deaths due to COVID-19.