Bollywood drug cartel link in SSR case deepens; PM Modi's twitter account hacked | Top headlines

1.Enforcement Directorate summons Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty for the 4th time

-The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating every single angle possible in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Enforcement Directorate has intensified the probe and has now summoned Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty for the fourth time. He has prominently featured in the Whatsapp chats between Rhea and the team who has maybe use darknets to cover all the secrets. ED has already interrogated him twice earlier in the money laundering case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team will be quizzing Zaid and other drug dealers today while Showik is likely to be quizzed tomorrow. Five Bollywood biggies and a top Mumbai cop are suspected to be a part of the Bollywood drug nexus.

2. Most wanted fugitive arms leader Sanjay Bhandari's extradition trial to begin in a week

-There has been a major development in the money laundering case. The most wanted fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari will be appearing at Westminster magistrates in the United Kingdon on September 11 to fight his extradition to India. A charge sheet has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case against him. The charge sheet was filed because alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad. It was filed before a court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also questioned the son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra in connection to the money laundering case.

3. PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter account for personal website and Mobile App hacked

-A lot of instances have come out where social media accounts of top political leaders have been hacked. In yet another news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's twitter account for personal website and Narendra Mobile App was hacked last night. A series of tweets were posted which asked the followers to PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency. All the posted tweets have now been taken down.

“Yes this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall,” read one of the tweets."I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6," read another tweet.

Twitter, has now confirmed the hacking and is actively investigating the situation.

4. Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan reaches parliament amid row over selectively blocking posts

-Facebook has once again found itself in the middle of a controversy and this time over biasness in India. Congress Leader KC Venugopal wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the Facebook India leadership. The issue came in light after senior Congress leader stated that there were hate speeches on the platform and that Facebook India is biased.

Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan reaches Parliament to depose before the IT committee, this over the allegation that the social media allowed hate content posted by BJP members and leaders. The government’s reaction to this is yet to come in, but Ajit Mohan along with two other Facebook officials reached Parliament.

5. India's COVID cases cross 38 lakh mark; 1043 deaths recorded in last 24 hours | 3rd September

-India recorded the highest number of COVID cases in a single day. With 83,883 new coronavirus cases, it recorded the highest spike to date. With 1,043 more coronavirus patients succumbing in the last 24 hours, the death toll has reached 67,376. As per the union ministry of health and family welfare, there are 8,15,538 active cases, and 29,70,492 patients have been discharged so far. As per the World Health Organization, India is the hotspot for COVID when it comes to the maximum number of Coronavirus cases. However, the good thing about COVID in India is the increased recovery rate and the decreasing death rate.

