Bollywood celebs show up for NBA match in Mumbai

Several Bollywood stars were spotted at the NBA Match in Mumbai. Film director Farhan Akhtar arrived for the game along with Shibani Dandekar. Actor Priyanka Chopra who is in India to promote 'The Sky Is Pink' also attended the match in an orange suit. She was seen posing with cousin Parineeti Chopra. In a white summery dress, Tamannaah Bhatia looked absolutely weekend ready. Actor Neha Dhupia arrived in a dapper suit along with husband Angad Bedi. Leander Paes arrived to watch the basketball match and caught up with some old friends as well. Mumbai hosted the first ever NBA Games in India.