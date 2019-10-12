Bollywood celebs dazzle fashion week in Mumbai

Third day of Bombay Fashion Week was action packed. VJ Rannvijay Singha walked the ramp in a casual attire. He walked the ramp for Priority Bags and Disrupt India. Singer Ananya Birla also walked the ramp in black joggers and crop top. Speaking on his experience of walking the ramp, Rannvijay said, "We didn't brief the models. I asked them to express themselves. Me and Ananya were wondering what should we do. We did whatever we could without preparation. When we are on the ramp, it was like the celebration."

