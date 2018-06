Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to take you back in time when India won the first Olympic gold medal as a free nation with his movie 'Gold'. The trailer of this patriotism infused movie released today which took many Bollywood celebrities aback. Well, 'Gold' will clash with John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate' and Dharemndra's 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir se' on this Independence day. So, among the three which film are you rooting for?