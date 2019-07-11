Bollywood celebrities applaud Dutee Chand for winning gold in World University Games

While Indian fans were left disappointed as their cricket team lost to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, sprinter Dutee Chand made the country proud as she became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the 100m race at a global event. Chand clinched a gold medal at the ongoing World University Games. The 23-year-old athlete clinched the gold by completing the feat in just 11.32 seconds. Several Bollywood celebrities congratulated Dutee on her commendable performance and the huge feat. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to praise the Indian sprinter and wrote, "another proud moment for INDIA .. congratulations !! INDIAN pride." Akshay Kumar took to the micro-blogging site and congratulated the star. Ayushmann Khurrana too expressed his happiness and wrote, "Goosebumps. India!!!!. Huma Qureshi also extended heartiest congratulations to the athlete. "Congratulations @DuteeChand for becoming the first Indian to win Gold in 100m sprint at #WorldUniversityGames More power to her," she tweeted. Many other stars including Anurag Kashyap, Atul Kasbekar, Neha Dhupia, Ali Fazal, and Dia Mirza took to Twitter to send their wishes to the 23-year-old athlete. Chand won the 100m gold medal on Tuesday (local time) in the ongoing World University Games in Napoli. Chand won the gold medal in just 11.32 seconds. She also holds the 100m national record with an impressive timing of 11.24 seconds. Chand recently made headlines after she disclosed that she's in a same-sex relationship.