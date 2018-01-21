Bollywood actors to help boost Nepal tourism

Nepal, still coping with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake of 2015, invited some of India's famous actors to Kathmandu on Friday to spread the message of safety and to promote Nepali tourism globally."DA-BANGG - The Tour Nepal" will feature live performances of Bollywood actor Salman Khan and sixty others including Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, Meet Bros, Daisy Shah, Kriti Sanon and Manish Paul on 10th March at Tundikhel in Kathmandu, near the Army Headquarters. Hindi films are one genre that reflect the warm social and cultural ties between Nepal and India. Every year, Hindi films that hit screens in Nepal, collect millions of rupees as revenue, though no official records are kept.