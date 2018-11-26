Bollywood accepting new talent: Akhil Sachdeva

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Singer Akhil Sachdeva, who got instant fame with his song "Humsafar" from the film "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", says though he is not getting the kind of songs he wants to do, but Bollywood has changed in terms of accepting new talent.

"Post 'Humsafar', it has been an amazing journey. I won't say that I am getting a lot of film songs as of now, because the kind of songs I am getting are not the ones that I really want to do," Sachdeva told IANS when asked how his career has shaped up after the hit song.

"As I am not from the industry and Bollywood takes its own time to accept new talent and voice...plus I have been travelling a lot due to my shows, I haven't got a lot of time in Bombay (Mumbai). Now I have bought a house in Bombay and a lot of music composers and directors are approaching me for work. So in short, 'Humsafar' has been an immense success and it remains in everybody's heart and mind which is helping me with all the luck and charm," he added.

Sachdeva feels that Bollywood is changing in terms of accepting new talent not only in the music industry but overall as well.

"I think it is every musician's dream to be a famous name in the industry. No matter it's your time or not, one should not lose their calm and get demotivated by any ups and downs. As an artiste, I feel one should continue creating new music and leave the rest to destiny. As for me, 'Humsafar' was destined to be a super hit," he said.

Sachdeva performed at the ongoing The Funtastic Festival with a live performance on November 23 at DLF Mall of India. As part of the festival, the mall lined up a schedule of events which started from November 14 and will be on till December 31 for mall regulars to have a fun-filled year ender.

Is it difficult for Sachdeva to maintain a balance between films and albums, he said: "No, I don't think it is difficult to maintain this balance as its part of every musician's journey and I am an artist and most of the time goes into writing and composing new music."

--IANS

nv/rb/bg