Bollyboom goes international, to debut in Kuala Lumpur with Guru Randhawa

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) After the High Rated Gabru Tour with Bollyboom across seven cities in India, singer Guru Randhawa will front Percept Live's Bollywood dance music property's international debut in Kuala Lumpur later this month.

Bollyboom will make its foreign foray in the Malaysian capital on September 21 at the KL Live, Life Centre.

Along with foot-tapping popular numbers from the Punjabi singer-composer, Bollywood music fans in Malaysia can expect Bollyboom to deliver a completely new twist to this genre of popular music to create a unique live entertainment experience.

The show will enthrall fans with live percussionists, exotic performers and a jaw-dropping on-stage performance combined with special effects and state of the art technology, read a statement.

Guru said in a statement: "It has been a great year for me with multiple number one hits. I love performing live and engaging with my fans on-ground. The 7-city Bollyboom tour is one of the most extensive tours that I have done in recent times and I'm glad that it all turned out to be a great success.

"I am extremely happy that we are extending the High Rated Gabru Tour to international markets, and I am looking forward for my show in Kuala Lumpur."

He is expecting a "high level of energy and love" from fans.

"I hope to receive a warm-hearted welcome as this is my debut show in Malaysia and I wish to make it a memorable one," added the singer, known for tracks like "High rated gabru", "Ban ja rani", "Yaar mod do", "Patola", "Fashion" and "Lahore".

Manuj Aggarwal, CEO, Percept Live, said that with over 7 per cent of the Malaysian population being Indians, it was a huge opportunity for them to tap by giving them a home grown brand experience through their popular IP Bollyboom".

"Guru Randhawa enjoys massive popularity and the audiences will simply love grooving to his songs at the live Bollyboom show in Kuala Lumpur," Aggarwal said.

Bollyboom also has shows planned in Dubai, Singapore, New Zealand and four cities in Australia in the coming months.

