Bolivia squad named for World Cup qualifiers

La Paz, Sep 26 (IANS) Bolivia has announced its 26-man football squad for the final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Uruguay next month.

As expected, coach Mauricio Soria on Monday has included veteran winger Juan Carlos Arce and former Maccabi Tel Aviv central defender Ronald Raldes.

Bolivia are out of contention for a berth in next year's World Cup, with just 13 points from 16 qualifiers in the South American zone.

Soria's team will host group leaders Brazil in La Paz on October 5 before an away clash against Uruguay in Montevideo five days later.

Bolivia squad:

Goalkeepers: Carlos Lampe (Huachipato), Ruben Cordano (Blooming) and Romel Quinonez (Oriente Petrolero).

Defenders: Diego Bejarano (The Strongest), Marvin Bejarano (The Strongest), José Sagredo (Blooming), Mario Cuellar (Sport Boys), Ronald Raldes (Bolivar), Edward Zenteno (Wilstermann), Gabriel Valverde (The Strongest), Jordy Candia (Sport Boys) and Luis Haquin (Oriente Petrolero).

Midfielders: Pedro Azogue (Bolivar), Diego Wayar (The Strongest), Christian Machado (Wilstermann), Leonel Justiniano (Bolivar), Moises Villarroel (Oriente Petrolero), Raul Castro (The Strongest), Jhasmani Campos (Bangkok Glass-Tailandia) and Alejandro Chumacero (The Strongest).

Forwards: Juan Carlos Arce (Bolivar), Bruno Miranda (DC United), Marcelo Martins (Wuhan Zall), Gilbert Alvarez (Wilstermann), Juan Eduardo Fierro (Bolivar) and Rodrigo Vargas Castillo (Petrolero).

--IANS

pur/mr