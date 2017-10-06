Bolivia hold Brazil to draw in World Cup qualifier

La Paz (Bolivia), Oct 6 (IANS) Bolivia held Brazil to a goalless draw in their FIFA World Cup qualifier here, a result that had little impact on the CONMEBOL group standings.

Brazil's star-studded team caused constant problems for Bolivia's defence but could not find a way past goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, who made a series of fine saves on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brazil's best scoring chance came when Neymar and Gabriel Jesus combined late in the first half, only for Lampe to block the Manchester City forward's shot with his face.

Neymar spurned several other opportunities after the break, including a free-kick from the edge of the box that flew just over the bar.

Brazil have already qualified for next year's World Cup and are guaranteed to finish first in the 10-team South American zone group. Bolivia are ninth in the standings, with just four wins from 17 matches.

--IANS

tri/