With Bold Position on Fiscal Deficit, This is Not a One-off, Flash-in-the-Pan Budget
The Union Budget 2021 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday is, by most measures, an absolutely pathbreaking budget. The ability of the Central government to take a bold position on fiscal deficit is praiseworthy and in alignment with the national aspirations for a growth-inducing expenditure on health and livelihoods.
The Covid-19 pandemic has been used as an opportunity to transform a fragmented health delivery system, which now seamlessly connects national, state, district, block and village-level healthcare infrastructure in the country. This is no small achievement for a country of India's size. The aggressive delivery mechanism put in place for enforcing social distancing, then for coronavirus testing, and now for vaccination is a game-changer.
Secondly, the additional expenditure on infrastructure, especially for transportation, skill-development, education and many other areas, is going to most-certainly deliver double-digit growth in the medium term for the coming decade. So, this is a decadal budget, not a one-off flash in the pan budget. This is a well thought-out budget, and full marks to the team that drafted it, for including steps for attracting long-term foreign investment in infrastructure and other yielding assets, areas where India continues to be the most attractive destination.
Yaduvendra Mathur is a former special secretary to NITI Aayog. He is now the Vice Chairman CEG Ltd.
(As told to News18.com)