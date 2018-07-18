Boeing, Vistara confirm agreement for up to ten 787 Dreamliners

Farnborough/New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Aerospace major Boeing has said that India based passenger carrier Vistara has agreed to order six 787-9 Dreamliners, with options for four more jets.

"The agreement, valued at $2.8 billion at current list prices, will enable Vistara to become the first operator of the 787-9 in India," Boeing said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In addition, the new Dreamliners will mark the first widebody airplanes for the Indian carrier and will help launch long-haul operations."

--IANS

rv/sed