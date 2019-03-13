All Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes in India to be grounded by 4 pm today: DGCA

All Boeing 737 Max 8 planes would be grounded in India by 4:00 pm today, said Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This is to cater to situations, where aircrafts can fly back to India or go to maintenance facility for parking. The time line is to cater to situations, where aircraft can be positioned at maintenance facilities and international flights can reach their destinations. The decision came days after a 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by the Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa killing 157 people, including four Indians. On Tuesday night, DGCA announced its decision to ground the aircrafts that are currently being used by airline companies in India. Boeing 737 MAX operations will stop from/to all Indian airports. Additionally no Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will be allowed to enter or transit the Indian airspace effective 1600 hrs Indian time or 1030 United Technologies Corporation (UTC).