Bodies shifted from Balakot to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after IAF strike: US-based activist from Gilgit

There have been reports in the Urdu media of some bodies being transported from Balakot to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas of Pakistan following the anti-terror strike by India, claims an activist from Gilgit. "Pakistan military officer admits to "martyrdom" of more than 200 militants during Indian strike on Balakot. Calls the terrorists Mujahid who receive special favours/ sustenance from Allah as they fight to support PAK government [against enemies]. Vows to support families," Senge Hasnan Sering, the United States-based activist from Gilgit, tweeted. Speaking to ANI, Sering said, "I am not sure how authentic this video is but Pakistan is definitely hiding something very important that has happened in Balakot. International as well as local media have not been allowed to inspect the site and assess the damage there. Pakistan continues to claim that the strike happened and it damaged the forest area and some farmland. But then there is no reason for Pakistan to cordon off the area for such a long time and not allow the international media to have an independent opinion on the situation there."