Boca Juniors ask Shanghai Shenhua to clear debt

Buenos Aires, Aug 23 (IANS) The President of Argentine football giants Boca Juniors has revealed that that he will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to demand that Shanghai Shenhua pays over $3 million pending from the transfer of veteran star Carlos Tevez.

"They still owe us over 3 million US dollars that they didn't pay us when the installment was due in June," Daniel Angelici told the press on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Angelici, Shanghai Shenhua only paid the first part of the transfer at the time of the move but "we never received anything more".

The Boca Juniors President said he would go to China in October to make a direct claim to the club, but added that he had already asked his legal team to prepare a claim at the CAS.

He added that the Shanghai club had never responded to a demand for payment sent by e-mail.

Tevez, a legend in Argentina, signed a two-year contract in Shanghai Shenhua in December 2016 in a transfer worth $78.2 million.

However, he has spoken out over the summer that he might return to Boca Juniors and is currently back in Argentina for treatment of an injury.

Angelici and Tevez met on Monday to discuss a potential return to Buenos Aires. However, the Boca Juniors leader said the club is not willing to pay for Tevez's release clause, set at $6 million.

Tevez has not had a particularly stellar run in China, playing only 11 games and scoring only two goals. Currently, he is scheduled to rejoin the Chinese club on August 30 after the summer break.

--IANS

ajb/dg