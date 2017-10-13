Bobby Deol 'feels great' to be part of 'Race 3'

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Few days back it was announced that Bobby Deol was roped in to star in the third installment of 'Race' and now the actor has revealed that he indeed feels great to be a part of the movie. Producer Ramesh Taurani, who is backing the project through his Tips Industries Limited banner, took to Twitter on Thursday to welcome Bobby on board. He wrote, "Welcome to the family Bobby Deol. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez. 'Race 3' Eid 2018."

Let's race along ... it feels great to be a part of the team!! — Bobby Deol (@thedeol)

To this, Bobby replied, "Let's race along Ramesh Taurani... It feels great to be a part of the team! 'Race 3'." The 50-year-old actor was last seen alongside his brother Sunny Deol, in Shreyas Talpade's 'Poster Boys'. While Abbas-Mustan made the first two movies, this time Remo D' Souza will be taking the director's chair for the movie. (ANI)