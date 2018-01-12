Bob Odenkirk to star in 'Nobody'

Los Angeles, Jan 1 Jan 12 (IANS) "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk is on board to produce and star in the action thriller "Nobody".

Derek Kolstad, who wrote "John Wick", will be writing the screenplay of the film. Its story is about an ordinary man who comes to the defence of a woman being harassed by thugs, and then learns later that one of the thugs is the brother of a drug kingpin and is out for vengeance, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Odenkirk is best known for portraying lawyer Saul Goodman in crime drama series "Breaking Bad" and its spin-off "Better Call Saul".

He currently stars in Steven Spielberg's "The Post", in which he portrays journalist Ben Bagdikian. The film is presented in India by Reliance Entertainment.

--IANS

