Can Boards Judge Students’ Potential? DU Dean of Admission Answers

"The way marks have been given to applicants, I am not sure if it reflects the correct intellect of a student,” University of Delhi’s Dean of Admissions Professor Shobha Baghai told The Quint, a day many colleges affiliated to the central varsity closed their first cut-offs well above 95 percent.

Maintaining that other skills must be evaluated as well, Professor Bagai said that the National Education Policy 2020 has certain recommendations on how students should be evaluated, while also adding that the same policy talks about a common entrance test for admissions to all colleges and universities across the country.

Professor Bagai also said that the reason why cut-offs are high in some colleges has to do more with students scoring high marks in school-leaving board examinations, than the varsity itself.

"“Delhi University cut-offs depend on inputs we receive. If boards offer such high marks and if high-scorers apply to the university, then it affects our cut-offs. We have limited seats and have to admit all students who make it to the cut-off.”" - Shobha Bagai, Dean, Admissions, DU

Although the university has said that it would release five cut-off lists, Professor Bagai said that in some of the top courses in popular colleges, admissions may well stop at the first list.

