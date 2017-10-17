Board Presidents XI beat New Zealand in practice match

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Indian Board Presidents XI defeated New Zealand by 30 runs in the first One-day practice match at the Brabourne Stadium here on Tuesday.

Chasing 295, New Zealand never looked in the contention as the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals. Apart from skipper Kane Williamson (49) and Tom Latham (59), no other batsman rose to the occasion.

Experienced batsmen like Ross Taylor (34), Martin Guptill (22) and Mitchell Santner (26) got the start but failed to convert it into big scores.

For India, pacer Jaydev Unadkat and left arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem scalped three wickets each.

Earlier, put in to bat, Presidents XI scored 295/9 with Lokesh Rahul (68) and Karun Nair (78) contributing handsomely to the cause.

Apart from them, opener Prithvi Shaw (66) also played his part. Shaw slammed nine boundaries and one six in his 80 ball innings.

Pacer Trent Boult was the most successful bowler among the nine bowlers New Zealand used. Boult returned with (5/38). Mitchell Santner also scalped two wickets for 40 runs.

Brief scores: Indian Board Presidents XI 295/9 (Lokesh Rahul 68, Karun Nair 78; Trent Boult 5/38) against New Zealand 265 (Kane Williamson 49, Tom Latham 59; Shahbaz Nadeem 3/41)

--IANS

gau/bg