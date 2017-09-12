Board President’s XI vs Australia: Akshay Karnewar Surprises Australia by Bowling With Both Arms in Same Over

Karnewar, who plays for Vidarbha, is an ambidextrous spinner.

New Delhi: Akshay Karnewar, who is part of the Board President’s XI, bowled with both arms in one over against Australia in the warm-up fixture at Chennai. Karnewar, who plays for Vidarbha, is an ambidextrous spinner and is known to outfox batsmen in domestic circuit with his variations.

According to a video that was shared by an Instagram user, Karnewar bowled slow left-arm to right handers and right-arm off-spin to the left-handers.

The talented bowler started as an off-spinner, but was forced to change his bowling arm after his coach felt that the left-arm spinners had become quite a rarity in Nagpur, reports Sportskeeda.

The spinner was later encouraged by teammates and opponents to continue with this unique skill.





Meanwhile, against Australia in the warm-up tie Karnewar proved to be expensive as he returned figures of 1/59 in six overs. However, the spinner picked an important wicket of Travis Head who was well set on 65.

Australia eventually posted 347/6 against Board President’s XI in 50 overs. Marcus Stoinis was top-scorer for his side as he slammed 60-ball 76.

Apart from him and Head, David Warner and captain Steve Smith scored half-centuries as well. Wicketkeeper batsman Mathew Wade also chipped in with quick-fire 45 off 34 balls.

India take on Australia in the first of five-match ODI series at Chennai on Sunday.