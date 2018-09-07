Board members of USIBC call on PM Narendra Modi

Board members of United States India Business Council (USIBC) called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The members of USIBC briefed the Prime Minister on the outcomes of the India Idea Forum held in Mumbai earlier this week. The business leaders expressed their desire to prepare a roadmap to achieve the target of $ 500 billion in bilateral trade and expand meaningfully their CSR activities in India. During his interaction with the members, the Prime Minister mentioned various reforms undertaken by the Government of India. He also highlighted India's enormous investment potential. He encouraged the American investor community to step up investment in the country. Mentioning the shared values between India and the US, he also called for greater people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.