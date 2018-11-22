BMW India to increase prices by up to 4 per cent from January 2019

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Luxury automobile manufacturer BMW India will increase prices by up to 4 per cent across its product portfolio effective from January 1, 2019.

"From 1 January 2019, BMW India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 4 per cent," Vikram Pawah, Chairman, BMW Group India said in a statement on Thursday.

"BMW India will continue to present an extremely attractive value to its customers through pioneering products, best-in-class service experience and comprehensive financial solutions and offers from BMW India Financial Services."

--IANS

rv/prs