BMW Group India's January-September sales up 11%

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) BMW Group India on Friday reported a rise of 11 per cent in its January-September 2018 sales.

According to the company, its sales during the period under review grew to 7,915 cars.

"BMW Group India has successfully posted double-digit growth in the first nine months of 2018 despite adverse market conditions," said Vikram Pawah, Chairman, BMW Group India.

"All three brands - BMW, MINI and Motorrad - have posted strong growth and are demonstrating an affirmative outlook for the coming months."

