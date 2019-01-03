BMW Group India's 2018 automobile sales up 13%

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) BMW Group India on Thursday reported an automobile sales growth of 13 per cent in 2018 on a year-on-year basis.

"BMW Group India delivered 11,105 cars (BMW + MINI) in 2018, registering a growth of 13 per cent as compared to 2017," the Group said in a statement.

"BMW India achieved highest ever sales of 10,405 units clocking 11 per cent growth. MINI India accelerated with unprecedented growth of 66 per cent with 700 units, further strengthening its position in the small-premium car segment."

According to the Group, by selling 2,187 motorcycles in the first full year of operations, BMW Motorrad India "has successfully created an intense demand for the ultimate riding machine".

Along with automobiles and motorcycles represented through BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the Group's activities in India include financial services.

--IANS

rv/prs