BML hosts 3rd edition of “Heroes Of Tomorrow 2020”

The central theme of the contest aims to recognize and nurture young talent to think of ingenious ideas to solve business issues ● 500 shortlisted entries from the students would be provided with design thinking training online by the BMU faculty ● The contest will be open for students 11th & 12th grade across India ● The Winner and the 1st Runner up will recieve 100% scholarship for any undergraduate programme at BML Munjal University and a FireFox bicycle Gurgaon, October 15, 2020: BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, today announced the launch of its third edition of the “Heroes Of Tomorrow 2020” (HoT2020) contest. The initiative aims to recognize, nurture young talent and provide a platform for participants to seek inspiration in innovation and demonstrate their abilities to analyse problems and come up with out-of-the-box and executable solutions to solve global issues like the current pandemic of Covid19, Biodiversity loss, Deforestation, Global warming/Climate change, Desertification, Resource depletion, and other business problems. HoT2020, a contest for school students which has been conducted for the last two years successfully is yet another step by the University in imparting cognitive skills among school and college students and motivating them to think creatively.

In its third edition, Heroes Of Tomorrow 2020, the University is reaching out to an expansive audience of school students from grade 11th -12th in the age group of 16-19 years. The top three winners of the contest will be awarded with a scholarship between 50% - 100% for any UG programme at BMU (subject to the university guidelines), along with a cash prize of Rs 50K, 30K & 20K respectively and a high end bike by FireFox.

The students would be invited to register for the contest on https://www.bmu.edu.in/heroes-of-tomorrow2020/. The student would be required to provide the required details such as name, class, school, address, registration number, contact details ets during the registration process. The participants also need to fill in a form describing the problem and innovative solution for it within 500 words. A total of 500 entries would be shortlisted by the BMU team, Post which, the shortlisted entries would be provided with design thinking training online for 45 minutes each. In all four sessions would be held, twice per week, executed by the BMU team. Following the sessions, the shortlisted 500 students would submit their final entries. The top 15 entries will be invited to make the presentation to the panel. From these presentations, 15 entries will be selected for the National Final. The final evaluation of the top 3 entries will be done through presentation to a jury consisting of eminent personalities and professionals from different walks of life.

The eclectic jury for Heroes of Tomorrow 2020 comprises of Neeraj Kapoor, Director, Centre Of Management Development, All India Management Association, Prashanth Sabeshan - AZB & Partners, Chetan Sharma, Founder, Edumate.TV, Prof. (Dr) Vishal Talwar, Dean- School Of Management, BML Munjal University and Dr. Sarabjot Singh, Director, Computer Science & Engineering, BML Munjal University. . Each entry will be strictly judged on innovation, creativity, originality and quality.

Commenting on the contest, Dr. Sarabjot Singh Anand, Director, Computer Science & Engineering, BML Munjal University, said, “Humbled by the success of the last two editions of Heroes Of Tomorrow, we are happy to take this competition to the next level in this, its third edition. This platform is the perfect opportunity for young minds to expand their horizons & make truly transformative inventions. It celebrates innovation and encourages the embracing of change, while imparting cognitive skills to school and college students, motivating them to think outside the box. Our aspiration is to groom the leaders of tomorrow. I wish all the participants and mentors the very best, and look forward to ideas emerging, that are indegineos, affordable and scalable, with the ability to impact one and all. ” Commenting on the partnership, Soumyo Guin, Head Of Marketing, FireFox, said,“ We are delighted to be part of such a mission, which is helping the young students to make a difference in society. BML Munjal University is an institute of excellence and creativity, and has also been at the forefront to create and nurture the best talents in the country. We are certain that 3rd edition will be as successful as other eidtions and we get to witness brilliant ideas and minds” Sahib Sharma, a student of Learning Paths School, Mohali was the winner of the Heroes of Tomorrow 2019 edition. The winning idea by Sahib Sharma - Volorgo, is a portal that allows NGO's to list for a fee after an initial trial period and for students and others who wish to volunteer to find the NGO of their choice.

