BMC cleans garbage spillage after high tide at Marine Drive

Mumbai's Marine Drive area experienced continuous high tides for the past few days. The high tide had washed up tons of garbage on the scenic Marine Drive leading to a building up of dirt and trash in the area. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers cleaned the high tide spillage on promenade of Marine Drive on Sunday. The official website of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continuous heavy rainfalls till July 18 after which the city will experience moderate to light rainfall. Mumbaikars are facing perils of monsoon with consistent water logging leading to traffic jam.